Ryerson Holding Corp (RYI) Earning Somewhat Critical Media Coverage, AlphaOne Reports

Media headlines about Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) have been trending somewhat negative on Monday, according to AlphaOne. AlphaOne, a unit of Accern, ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ryerson Holding Corp earned a daily sentiment score of -0.14 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media stories about the basic materials company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RYI. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ryerson Holding Corp in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. KeyCorp raised Ryerson Holding Corp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ryerson Holding Corp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) traded up 0.36% during trading on Monday, reaching $13.75. The company had a trading volume of 8,296 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.57 million, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 2.41. Ryerson Holding Corp has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $19.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.13 and a 200-day moving average of $12.08.

Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. Ryerson Holding Corp had a net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $682.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ryerson Holding Corp will post $1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Larson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.76 per share, with a total value of $107,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ryerson Holding Corp

Ryerson Holding Corporation is a service center company for carbon and stainless steel, as well as aluminum. The Company operates through metal service centers segment. In addition to providing a range of flat and long metals products, it offers various value-added processing and fabrication services, such as sawing, slitting, blanking, cutting to length, leveling, flame cutting, laser cutting, edge trimming, edge rolling, roll forming, tube manufacturing, polishing, shearing, forming, stamping, punching, rolling shell plate to radius and beveling to process materials to a specified thickness, length, width, shape and surface quality pursuant to specific customer orders.

