Ruth's Hospitality Group (RUTH) Receiving Positive Media Coverage, AlphaOne Reports

Media coverage about Ruth's Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) has been trending positive recently, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. AlphaOne, a service of Accern, ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ruth's Hospitality Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.39 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media headlines about the restaurant operator an impact score of 50 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Ruth's Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) traded up 0.628% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.025. The company had a trading volume of 11,366 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.74. The company has a market capitalization of $611.80 million, a P/E ratio of 21.057 and a beta of 0.52. Ruth's Hospitality Group has a one year low of $13.74 and a one year high of $20.55.

Ruth's Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Ruth's Hospitality Group had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 34.67%. The firm had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ruth's Hospitality Group will post $1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on RUTH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ruth's Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc boosted their price target on Ruth's Hospitality Group from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ruth's Hospitality Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC boosted their price target on Ruth's Hospitality Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Ruth's Hospitality Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Ruth's Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc develops and operates fine dining restaurants under the name, Ruth’s Chris Steak House. The Company operates through two segments. As of December 25, 2016, the Company-owned steakhouse restaurant segment included 68 Ruth’s Chris Steak House restaurants and one Ruth’s Chris Steak House restaurant, and the franchise operations segment included 81 franchisee-owned Ruth’s Chris Steak House restaurants.

