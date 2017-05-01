Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (RUTH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ruth's Hospitality Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Ruth's Hospitality Group also posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ruth's Hospitality Group will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ruth's Hospitality Group.

Ruth's Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Ruth's Hospitality Group had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 34.67%. The company earned $107.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc boosted their price objective on Ruth's Hospitality Group from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ruth's Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC boosted their price objective on Ruth's Hospitality Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Shares of Ruth's Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) traded up 1.375% on Monday, hitting $20.275. 222,506 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.06 and its 200-day moving average is $17.30. The stock has a market cap of $619.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.320 and a beta of 0.52. Ruth's Hospitality Group has a 1-year low of $13.74 and a 1-year high of $20.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUTH. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Ruth's Hospitality Group by 6.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ruth's Hospitality Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Ruth's Hospitality Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 523,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,391,000 after buying an additional 8,892 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ruth's Hospitality Group by 26.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 683,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,657,000 after buying an additional 142,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Ruth's Hospitality Group by 33.8% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 258,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after buying an additional 65,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

About Ruth's Hospitality Group

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc develops and operates fine dining restaurants under the name, Ruth’s Chris Steak House. The Company operates through two segments. As of December 25, 2016, the Company-owned steakhouse restaurant segment included 68 Ruth’s Chris Steak House restaurants and one Ruth’s Chris Steak House restaurant, and the franchise operations segment included 81 franchisee-owned Ruth’s Chris Steak House restaurants.

