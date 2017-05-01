2,137 Shares in WEX Inc (WEX) Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WEX. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of WEX by 41.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WEX by 5.7% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of WEX by 17.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of WEX by 0.6% in the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) traded up 1.95% on Monday, reaching $103.44. 443,970 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 64.85 and a beta of 1.90. WEX Inc has a one year low of $80.67 and a one year high of $122.91.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13. WEX had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company earned $291.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that WEX Inc will post $5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group AG upgraded shares of WEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays PLC reduced their price objective on shares of WEX from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of WEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. WEX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.40.

In other WEX news, Director Michael E. Dubyak sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.94, for a total value of $604,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,883,095.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc is a provider of corporate payment solutions. The Company operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment provides customers with payment and transaction processing services designed for the needs of commercial and government fleets.

