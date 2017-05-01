Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys New Position in The Rubicon Project Inc (RUBI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 30,706 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of The Rubicon Project at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RUBI. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its position in The Rubicon Project by 60.7% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 24,909 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 9,409 shares during the last quarter. Nine Chapters Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Rubicon Project during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Rubicon Project during the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in The Rubicon Project by 40.2% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 31,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 8,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SECOR Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in The Rubicon Project during the third quarter valued at approximately $289,000. 59.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) traded down 1.40% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,082,166 shares. The Rubicon Project Inc has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $19.99. The firm’s market capitalization is $272.27 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.44.

RUBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of The Rubicon Project from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Rubicon Project from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Jefferies Group LLC downgraded shares of The Rubicon Project from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of The Rubicon Project in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded The Rubicon Project from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

The Rubicon Project Company Profile

The Rubicon Project, Inc offers a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of advertising for buyers and sellers. The Company’s solution enables buyers and sellers to purchase and sell a range of advertising units, including display and video; utilizing various inventory types, including direct sale of inventory and real-time bidding (RTB), and across digital channels, including mobile Web, mobile application and desktop, as well as across various out of home channels, such as digital billboards.

