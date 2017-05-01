Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires New Stake in First Connecticut Bancorp Inc (FBNK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First Connecticut Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FBNK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,080 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of First Connecticut Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its stake in First Connecticut Bancorp by 4.1% in the third quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 428,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,608,000 after buying an additional 16,750 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in First Connecticut Bancorp by 3.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 108,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in First Connecticut Bancorp by 14.4% in the third quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 39,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Connecticut Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FBNK) traded down 0.93% on Friday, reaching $26.70. 51,694 shares of the company were exchanged. First Connecticut Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $15.74 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.35.

First Connecticut Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 million. First Connecticut Bancorp had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 5.89%. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Connecticut Bancorp Inc will post $1.32 EPS for the current year.

FBNK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Connecticut Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of First Connecticut Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Bucchi acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.13 per share, with a total value of $48,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,753.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

First Connecticut Bancorp Company Profile

First Connecticut Bancorp, Inc (FCB) is a stock holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiary, Farmington Bank (the Bank), which is a full-service community bank with branch locations throughout central Connecticut and western Massachusetts. The Bank offers commercial and residential lending, as well as wealth management services.

