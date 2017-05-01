Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Position in Sempra Energy (SRE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 423,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,177 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.17% of Sempra Energy worth $46,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chartist Inc. CA increased its position in Sempra Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. Chartist Inc. CA now owns 2,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in Sempra Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC increased its position in Sempra Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Sempra Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC increased its position in Sempra Energy by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) traded down 1.05% during trading on Monday, hitting $111.83. 326,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $92.95 and a 52-week high of $114.66. The company has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.04.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 13.24%. The company earned $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post $5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a $0.8225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $3.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.41%.

Several research firms have commented on SRE. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective (down from $133.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays PLC upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.69.

In other Sempra Energy news, insider Steven D. Davis sold 2,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $234,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,535. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Ouchi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.92, for a total value of $544,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,314,223.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,495 shares of company stock valued at $2,453,154. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is a holding company. The Company’s principal operating units are Sempra Utilities, which includes its San Diego Gas & Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas) and Sempra South American Utilities segments, and Sempra Infrastructure, which includes its Sempra Mexico, Sempra Renewables and Sempra LNG & Midstream segments.

