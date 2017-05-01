Russell Investments Group Ltd. Takes Position in Basic Energy Services, Inc. (BAS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Basic Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:BAS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 9.66% of Basic Energy Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Basic Energy Services by 13.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,335,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 155,000 shares during the period.

Shares of Basic Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:BAS) traded down 2.47% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.50. The stock had a trading volume of 544,928 shares. The stock’s market cap is $638.92 million. Basic Energy Services, Inc. has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $44.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.90 and a 200 day moving average of $36.05.

Basic Energy Services (NYSE:BAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $155.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.22 million. Basic Energy Services had a negative net margin of 57.96% and a negative return on equity of 380.17%. On average, analysts forecast that Basic Energy Services, Inc. will post ($2.02) earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BAS. Nomura began coverage on Basic Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Instinet restated a “buy” rating on shares of Basic Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating on shares of Basic Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Basic Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Basic Energy Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.20.

In other Basic Energy Services news, major shareholder Ascribe Capital Llc sold 189,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $8,302,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 431,854 shares of company stock worth $18,591,836 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About Basic Energy Services

Basic Energy Services, Inc provides a range of well site services in the United States to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies, including completion and remedial services, fluid services, well servicing and contract drilling. The Company operates through the segment, which include Completion and Remedial Services, Fluid Services, Well Servicing and Contract Drilling.

