Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $44.438 Million Stake in Kellogg Company (K)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 611,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,309 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.17% of Kellogg Company worth $44,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg Company by 0.3% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg Company by 0.6% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg Company by 1.5% in the first quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg Company by 1.0% in the first quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg Company by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) traded down 0.54% on Monday, reaching $70.62. 778,591 shares of the company traded hands. Kellogg Company has a one year low of $70.55 and a one year high of $87.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.88 and a 200-day moving average of $73.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 0.53.

Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Kellogg Company had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 66.33%. The business earned $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Kellogg Company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Kellogg Company will post $3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Kellogg Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.67%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on K. TheStreet cut shares of Kellogg Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Kellogg Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kellogg Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Kellogg Company from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG began coverage on shares of Kellogg Company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.22.

Kellogg Company Company Profile

Kellogg Company is a manufacturer and marketer of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The Company’s principal products are ready-to-eat cereals and convenience foods, such as cookies, crackers, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, fruit-flavored snacks, frozen waffles and veggie foods.

