Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys New Position in Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo Inc (HCOM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo Inc (NASDAQ:HCOM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo Inc (NASDAQ:HCOM) traded down 0.28% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,702 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.73. Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo Inc has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $27.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.20 million, a P/E ratio of 264.38 and a beta of 1.19.

Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo (NASDAQ:HCOM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo had a return on equity of 0.65% and a net margin of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $96.80 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo Inc will post $0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo Company Profile

Hawaiian Telcom Holdco, Inc is a provider of communications services and products in Hawaii. The Company operates through two business segments: Telecommunications and Data Center Colocation. The Telecommunications segment provides local telephone service, including voice and data transport, custom calling features, network access, directory assistance and private lines.

