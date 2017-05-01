Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Ally Financial Inc (ALLY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,364,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 337,932 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.49% of Ally Financial worth $48,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALLY. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,912,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,567,000 after buying an additional 145,042 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG now owns 6,658,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,651,000 after buying an additional 1,383,054 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,834,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,976,000 after buying an additional 116,109 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 7.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 4,676,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,055,000 after buying an additional 333,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 13.8% in the third quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,035,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,577,000 after buying an additional 489,309 shares during the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) traded down 0.35% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.73. 1,378,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.18. Ally Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $14.84 and a 52-week high of $23.62. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm earned $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 16.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc will post $2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.88%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/russell-investments-group-ltd-boosts-stake-in-ally-financial-inc-ally.html.

Several research analysts recently commented on ALLY shares. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Barclays PLC restated an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “positive” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.71.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc is a digital financial services company. The Company is a bank and financial holding company. Its segments include Automotive Finance operations, Insurance operations, Mortgage Finance operations, Corporate Finance operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance operations segment provides the United States-based automotive financing services to consumers and automotive dealers, and automotive and equipment financing services to companies and municipalities.

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.