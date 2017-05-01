Russell Investments Group Ltd. Takes Position in Zendesk Inc (ZEN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,553 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Alpha Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the third quarter valued at $229,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,809 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the third quarter valued at $261,000. Airain ltd bought a new position in Zendesk during the third quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P bought a new position in Zendesk during the third quarter worth approximately $438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) opened at 28.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.23. Zendesk Inc has a 1-year low of $19.77 and a 1-year high of $31.88. The stock’s market capitalization is $2.79 billion.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $88.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.36 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 32.71% and a negative net margin of 33.27%. Zendesk’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zendesk Inc will post ($0.17) earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen and Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Zendesk in a report on Friday, January 13th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Zendesk in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zendesk in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

In related news, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 1,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $48,706.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mikkel Svane sold 50,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $1,232,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,824,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,960,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,225 shares of company stock worth $1,377,539. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zendesk, Inc (Zendesk) is a software development company. The Zendesk family of products is built to work together to help organizations understand and manage customer relationships. All Zendesk products share a common interface and are being developed to support a shared services infrastructure and common customer data platform.

