19,308 Shares in Safeguard Scientifics, Inc (SFE) Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics, Inc (NYSE:SFE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,308 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Safeguard Scientifics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust bought a new stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics during the third quarter valued at about $544,000. SECOR Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics during the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 467,948 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after buying an additional 14,467 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics during the third quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 4.4% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 237,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Safeguard Scientifics, Inc (NYSE:SFE) traded down 1.57% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,461 shares. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $14.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.41 and its 200 day moving average is $12.41. The firm’s market capitalization is $254.74 million.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.55. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.76) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Safeguard Scientifics, Inc will post ($1.57) earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/russell-investments-group-ltd-acquires-new-stake-in-safeguard-scientifics-inc-sfe-updated.html.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safeguard Scientifics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

About Safeguard Scientifics

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc is engaged in providing capital to technology companies within the fields of healthcare, financial services and digital media. The Company holds interest in companies, which it refers to as partner companies. As of December 31, 2016, the Company held interests in 29 non-consolidated partner companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Safeguard Scientifics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safeguard Scientifics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.