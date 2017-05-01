Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 98,793 Shares of VWR Corp (VWR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of VWR Corp (NASDAQ:VWR) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,621,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 98,793 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.23% of VWR Corp worth $45,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VWR. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in VWR Corp by 4,179.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,301,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,274,000 after buying an additional 2,247,820 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in VWR Corp by 118.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,332,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,736,000 after buying an additional 722,379 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in VWR Corp by 16.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,438,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $125,152,000 after buying an additional 635,873 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in VWR Corp by 58.6% in the third quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,204,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,167,000 after buying an additional 445,089 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in VWR Corp during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,072,000.

Shares of VWR Corp (NASDAQ:VWR) traded up 0.99% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.54. 117,612 shares of the stock were exchanged. VWR Corp has a 1-year low of $24.42 and a 1-year high of $31.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.75 and its 200-day moving average is $26.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 1.13.

VWR Corp (NASDAQ:VWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. VWR Corp had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company earned $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. VWR Corp’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that VWR Corp will post $1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on VWR shares. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of VWR Corp in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Group LLC decreased their target price on shares of VWR Corp from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VWR Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of VWR Corp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

VWR Corp Company Profile

VWR Corporation is a provider of product and service solutions to laboratory and production customers. The Company offers a portfolio of branded and private label laboratory products, services and solutions to the life science, general research and applied markets. The Company operates in two segments: Americas and EMEA-APAC.

