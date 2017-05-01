Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 51,754 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (RGA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 372,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 51,754 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.58% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $47,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 7.5% in the third quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 561,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,651,000 after buying an additional 39,103 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $880,000. Northpointe Capital LLC purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,215,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) traded up 0.74% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $125.97. 146,601 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.84 and its 200 day moving average is $123.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.97. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 1-year low of $90.17 and a 1-year high of $132.79.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.25. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post $9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

RGA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group Inc lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank AG raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc initiated coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.67.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, Director J Cliff Eason sold 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.62, for a total transaction of $240,315.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,794. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arnoud W.A. Boot sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total transaction of $127,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $763,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,818 shares of company stock worth $749,150 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA) is an insurance holding company. The Company provides traditional life and health reinsurance and financial solutions with operations in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia. It has geographic-based and business-based operational segments, including U.S.

