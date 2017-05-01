Rush Enterprises, Inc. (RUSHA) Raised to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Rush Enterprises in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rush Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Rush Enterprises from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Shares of Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) opened at 37.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.37. Rush Enterprises has a 52-week low of $18.32 and a 52-week high of $39.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 1.12.

In other news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 1,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total value of $35,694.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,602 shares of company stock valued at $438,285. Corporate insiders own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,492,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,620,000 after buying an additional 339,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 603,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,265,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,850,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the third quarter valued at about $525,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 6.1% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 602,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,752,000 after buying an additional 34,537 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc is an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services. The Company operates through the Truck Segment, which includes its operation of a regional network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the name Rush Truck Centers. Through its Rush Truck Centers, it offers services, including retail sales of new and used commercial vehicles, aftermarket parts sales, service and repair facilities, financing, leasing and rental, and insurance products.

