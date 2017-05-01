Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on RSP Permian Inc (RSPP)

Investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of RSP Permian Inc (NYSE:RSPP) in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 12th. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 20.89% from the stock’s previous close.

RSPP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank set a $54.00 price target on RSP Permian and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank AG lowered their price objective on RSP Permian to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised RSP Permian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 4th. Guggenheim raised RSP Permian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of RSP Permian in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. RSP Permian currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.07.

Shares of RSP Permian (NYSE:RSPP) opened at 38.05 on Wednesday. RSP Permian has a 52 week low of $29.15 and a 52 week high of $46.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.25. The stock’s market cap is $5.43 billion.

RSP Permian (NYSE:RSPP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. RSP Permian had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $122.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 67.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that RSP Permian will post $0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP William Huck sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $153,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 329,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,632,799.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ted Collins, Jr. sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $1,713,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,355,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,902,400.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,741,780 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneva Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RSP Permian by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geneva Advisors LLC now owns 23,470 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of RSP Permian by 0.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,306 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of RSP Permian by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,291 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RSP Permian by 3.1% in the first quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of RSP Permian by 18.5% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,116 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. 63.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RSP Permian

RSP Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin of West Texas. The Company’s properties are located on contiguous acreage blocks in the Midland Basin, and the Delaware Basin, both sub-basins of the Permian Basin.

