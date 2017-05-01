RSP Permian Inc (RSPP) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RSP Permian Inc (NYSE:RSPP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, April 11th. The brokerage currently has $45.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “RSP Permian, Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves primarily in the Permian Basin of West Texas. RSP Permian, Inc. is based in Dallas, United States. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank AG decreased their price target on RSP Permian to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Scotiabank set a $51.00 price target on RSP Permian and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Drexel Hamilton restated a buy rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of RSP Permian in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Guggenheim upgraded RSP Permian from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered RSP Permian from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.07.

Shares of RSP Permian (NYSE:RSPP) opened at 38.05 on Tuesday. The company’s market capitalization is $5.43 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.47 and a 200-day moving average of $41.25. RSP Permian has a 1-year low of $29.15 and a 1-year high of $46.92.

RSP Permian (NYSE:RSPP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm earned $122.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.84 million. RSP Permian had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 15.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that RSP Permian will post $0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP William Huck sold 4,000 shares of RSP Permian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $153,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 329,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,632,799.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ted Collins, Jr. sold 42,000 shares of RSP Permian stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $1,713,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,355,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,902,400.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,741,780 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in RSP Permian by 107.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,341 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 3,289 shares during the period. 1st Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in RSP Permian during the third quarter worth approximately $261,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in RSP Permian by 77.6% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 378,441 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $14,676,000 after buying an additional 165,406 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in RSP Permian by 51.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,001 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RSP Permian during the third quarter worth approximately $9,326,000. 63.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RSP Permian Company Profile

RSP Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin of West Texas. The Company’s properties are located on contiguous acreage blocks in the Midland Basin, and the Delaware Basin, both sub-basins of the Permian Basin.

