RSA Insurance Group plc (RSA) Receives Neutral Rating from Citigroup Inc

RSA Insurance Group plc (LON:RSA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 18th. They presently have a GBX 600 ($7.75) price objective on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 570 ($7.36). Citigroup Inc’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.31% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC Holdings plc increased their price objective on RSA Insurance Group plc from GBX 630 ($8.13) to GBX 695 ($8.97) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group AG increased their price objective on RSA Insurance Group plc from GBX 680 ($8.78) to GBX 690 ($8.91) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 585 ($7.55) price objective on shares of RSA Insurance Group plc in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Macquarie reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.68) price objective on shares of RSA Insurance Group plc in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded RSA Insurance Group plc to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 640 ($8.26) to GBX 655 ($8.46) in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 602.42 ($7.78).
Shares of RSA Insurance Group plc (LON:RSA) traded up 0.590717% on Tuesday, hitting GBX 592.226318. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 589.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 571.21. The company’s market cap is GBX 5.96 billion. RSA Insurance Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 425.60 and a 12-month high of GBX 617.50.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share. This is a positive change from RSA Insurance Group plc’s previous dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%.
About RSA Insurance Group plc
RSA Insurance Group plc is an international general insurer. The Company provides personal, commercial and specialty insurance products and services direct-to-customers. Its segments include Scandinavia, Canada, UK & Ireland, Central Functions and non-core. Its segments are based on geography and all are engaged in providing personal and commercial general insurance services.
