RPC, Inc. (RES) Forecasted to Post Q2 2017 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial Corp. increased their Q2 2017 earnings estimates for RPC in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. Capital One Financial Corp. analyst L. Lemoine now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.05. Capital One Financial Corp. also issued estimates for RPC’s Q3 2017 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm earned $298.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.35 million. RPC had a negative return on equity of 16.10% and a negative net margin of 19.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded RPC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on RPC in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of RPC in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering began coverage on RPC in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. RPC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of RPC (NYSE:RES) opened at 18.17 on Monday. RPC has a 12-month low of $13.12 and a 12-month high of $23.36. The company’s market cap is $3.96 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.42.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RES. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA purchased a new position in RPC during the first quarter worth about $729,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in RPC by 112.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 166,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after buying an additional 88,037 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in RPC by 17.9% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 17,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its position in RPC by 86.9% in the first quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 12,768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 5,936 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in RPC during the first quarter worth about $420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.31% of the company’s stock.

About RPC

RPC, Inc (RPC) is a holding company for several oilfield services companies. The Company provides a range of specialized oilfield services and equipment primarily to independent oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties throughout the United States, including the southwest, mid-continent, Gulf of Mexico, Rocky Mountain and Appalachian regions, and in selected international markets.

