Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDSB) PT Set at GBX 2,500 by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG set a GBX 2,500 ($31.96) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell Plc (LON:RDSB) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays PLC upped their target price on Royal Dutch Shell Plc from GBX 2,360 ($30.17) to GBX 2,650 ($33.88) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($33.24) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc in a report on Monday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($30.68) target price (down previously from GBX 2,460 ($31.45)) on shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Societe Generale reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,450 ($31.32) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 2,750 ($35.16) target price on Royal Dutch Shell Plc and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,466.18 ($31.53).

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc (LON:RDSB) opened at 2057.286377 on Tuesday. Royal Dutch Shell Plc has a one year low of GBX 1,646.00 and a one year high of GBX 2,403.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,174.40 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,209.16. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 167.57 billion.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/royal-dutch-shell-plc-rdsb-pt-set-at-gbx-2500-by-deutsche-bank-ag.html.

About Royal Dutch Shell Plc

The Royal Dutch Shell plc explores for crude oil and natural gas around the world, both in conventional fields and from sources, such as tight rock, shale and coal formations. The Company’s segments include Integrated Gas, Upstream, Downstream and Corporate. The Integrated Gas segment is engaged in the liquefaction and transportation of gas and the conversion of natural gas to liquids to provide fuels and other products, as well as projects with an integrated activity, ranging from producing to commercializing gas.

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.