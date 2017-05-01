Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS.A) Receives Buy Rating from Morgan Stanley

Royal Dutch Shell plc (NYSE:RDS.A)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Thursday, April 13th.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Dutch Shell plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.50 price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc downgraded Royal Dutch Shell plc from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc in a report on Monday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Royal Dutch Shell plc has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.56.

Royal Dutch Shell plc Company Profile

The Royal Dutch Shell plc explores for crude oil and natural gas around the world, both in conventional fields and from sources, such as tight rock, shale and coal formations. The Company’s segments include Integrated Gas, Upstream, Downstream and Corporate. The Integrated Gas segment is engaged in the liquefaction and transportation of gas and the conversion of natural gas to liquids to provide fuels and other products, as well as projects with an integrated activity, ranging from producing to commercializing gas.

