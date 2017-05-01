Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) Getting Favorable Press Coverage, AlphaOne Reports

Media stories about Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) have been trending positive recently, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. The research group, a division of Accern, ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Royal Caribbean Cruises earned a news impact score of 0.28 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 94 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RCL shares. Vetr downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.16 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc set a $99.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $102.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $88.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.02.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) traded up 3.10% on Monday, hitting $109.90. 1,613,947 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.23. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1-year low of $64.95 and a 1-year high of $110.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.18.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. The company earned $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post $7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.32%.

In other news, SVP Bradley H. Stein sold 861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.68, for a total transaction of $83,241.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,533.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 13,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.18, for a total transaction of $1,244,192.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,898,131.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,524 shares of company stock valued at $11,370,978. Insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. is a cruise company. The Company owns and operates three global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises and Azamara Club Cruises (Global Brands). The Company also own joint venture interest in the German brand TUI Cruises, interest in the Spanish brand Pullmantur and interest in the Chinese brand SkySea Cruises (collectively, Partner Brands).

