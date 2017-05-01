Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (RBS) Earning Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows

News stories about Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (NYSE:RBS) have trended positive on Monday, AlphaOne reports. AlphaOne, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC earned a news sentiment score of 0.25 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Alpha One Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (NYSE:RBS) opened at 6.84 on Monday. The company’s market capitalization is $40.30 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.54. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $7.60.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank AG raised shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Investec lowered shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC Company Profile

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (RBS) is a banking and financial services company. The Company provides a range of products and services to personal, commercial, corporate and institutional customers, through its subsidiaries, The Royal Bank of Scotland plc and National Westminster Bank Plc (NatWest), as well as through other brands, including Ulster Bank and Coutts.

