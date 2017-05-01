Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (RBS) Given “Hold” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (LON:RBS) in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RBS. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated an underperform rating and set a GBX 235 ($3.03) price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays PLC reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc in a research report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.39) target price on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank AG reduced their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc from GBX 252 ($3.25) to GBX 240 ($3.10) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 212 ($2.74) target price on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 225.89 ($2.92).

Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (LON:RBS) traded up 4.735596% during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 265.143707. The stock’s market cap is GBX 31.24 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 240.33 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 221.75. Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 148.40 and a 1-year high of GBX 267.70.

In other Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc news, insider Ewen Stevenson bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 234 ($3.02) per share, for a total transaction of £70,200 ($90,639.12).

About Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (RBS) is a banking and financial services company. The Company provides a range of products and services to personal, commercial, corporate and institutional customers, through its subsidiaries, The Royal Bank of Scotland plc and National Westminster Bank Plc (NatWest), as well as through other brands, including Ulster Bank and Coutts.

