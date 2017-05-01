Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a report released on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $1,100.00 target price on the e-commerce giant’s stock, up from their prior target price of $900.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on AMZN. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amazon.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a top pick rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $1,010.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,001.47.

Shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) traded up 1.61% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $939.89. 828,063 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $881.82 and its 200 day moving average is $820.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.27 billion, a PE ratio of 177.00 and a beta of 1.40. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $654.00 and a 52-week high of $949.59. Amazon.com also was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 32,866 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 229% compared to the typical daily volume of 9,985 call options.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.45. Amazon.com had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $35.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post $7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Tom A. Alberg sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total transaction of $501,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,146,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Zapolsky sold 503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total value of $427,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $2,736,365,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 728.9% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 696,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $522,899,000 after buying an additional 612,153 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,357,782 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,266,213,000 after buying an additional 548,945 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $373,202,000. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $335,571,000. Institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc offers a range of products and services through its Websites. The Company operates through three segments: North America, International and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment consists of retail sales of consumer products (including from sellers) and subscriptions through North America-focused Websites, such as www.amazon.com, www.amazon.ca and www.amazon.com.mx.

