Royal Bank of Canada set a €38.00 ($41.30) target price on Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG) in a research report report published on Wednesday, April 12th. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SZG. Jefferies Group LLC set a €42.00 ($45.65) price objective on Salzgitter AG and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Salzgitter AG in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Nord/LB set a €43.00 ($46.74) price objective on Salzgitter AG and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays PLC set a €23.00 ($25.00) price objective on Salzgitter AG and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America Corp set a €41.00 ($44.57) price objective on Salzgitter AG and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Salzgitter AG presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €35.25 ($38.31).

Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG) traded up 1.409% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €31.599. The company had a trading volume of 167 shares. Salzgitter AG has a 52-week low of €22.67 and a 52-week high of €38.04. The company has a market cap of €1.71 billion and a PE ratio of 32.080. The company’s 50-day moving average is €33.02 and its 200 day moving average is €33.18.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Salzgitter AG (SZG) a €38.00 Price Target” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/royal-bank-of-canada-reiterates-38-00-price-target-for-salzgitter-ag-szg-updated.html.

Salzgitter AG Company Profile

Salzgitter AG is a Germany-based producer of steel and steel products. The Company operates through five segments: The Strip Steel segment is composed of the operating companies Salzgitter Flachstahl GmbH, Salzgitter Bauelemente GmbH, Salzgitter Europlatinen GmbH and Salzgitter Mannesmann Stahlservice GmbH and produces strip steel in a wide variety of metallurgic compositions and dimensions.

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.