Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for McDonald's Co. (MCD)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a $155.00 price target on the fast-food giant’s stock, up from their prior price target of $145.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded McDonald's Co. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Nomura boosted their price objective on McDonald's Co. from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on McDonald's Co. from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on McDonald's Co. from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Instinet restated a buy rating and issued a $146.00 price objective (up from $136.00) on shares of McDonald's Co. in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $140.45.

Shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) traded up 0.54% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.68. 1,504,475 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $115.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.31. McDonald's Co. has a 1-year low of $110.33 and a 1-year high of $142.79.

McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.14. McDonald's Co. had a return on equity of 514.39% and a net margin of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald's Co. will post $6.35 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for McDonald's Co. (MCD)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/royal-bank-of-canada-reaffirms-outperform-rating-for-mcdonalds-co-mcd.html.

In other news, VP James R. Sappington sold 13,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total value of $1,967,017.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,065,425.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Mulligan bought 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $128.94 per share, for a total transaction of $206,304.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,304. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Aviance Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in McDonald's Co. by 11.1% in the third quarter. Aviance Capital Management LLC now owns 224,022 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $25,843,000 after buying an additional 22,358 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in McDonald's Co. by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 23,925,310 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,760,024,000 after buying an additional 260,354 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in McDonald's Co. by 4.7% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 791,203 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $91,273,000 after buying an additional 35,468 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald's Co. by 1.6% in the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 50,037 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,772,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in McDonald's Co. by 2.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,458,251 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $168,224,000 after buying an additional 41,343 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About McDonald's Co.

McDonald’s Corporation (McDonald’s) operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants. The Company’s restaurants serve a locally relevant menu of food and drinks sold at various price points in over 100 countries. The Company’s segments include U.S., International Lead Markets, High Growth Markets, and Foundational Markets and Corporate.

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.