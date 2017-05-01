Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their hold rating on shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Thomson Reuters Corp from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Thomson Reuters Corp in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a sell rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thomson Reuters Corp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thomson Reuters Corp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.00.

Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) opened at 45.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.84. Thomson Reuters Corp has a 52 week low of $38.23 and a 52 week high of $46.00.

Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The company earned $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Thomson Reuters Corp had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 27.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Corp will post $2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters Corp during the fourth quarter valued at $160,263,000. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in Thomson Reuters Corp by 14.9% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,279,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $425,347,000 after buying an additional 1,332,842 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Thomson Reuters Corp by 10.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,345,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,784,000 after buying an additional 806,046 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters Corp during the third quarter valued at $31,060,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters Corp during the fourth quarter valued at $31,294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

About Thomson Reuters Corp

Thomson Reuters Corporation (Thomson Reuters) is a provider of news and information for professional markets. The Company is organized in three business units: Financial & Risk, Legal, and Tax & Accounting. The Financial & Risk segment is a provider of critical news, information and analytics, enabling transactions and connecting communities of trading, investment, financial and corporate professionals.

