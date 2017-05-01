Royal Bank of Canada restated their hold rating on shares of SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) in a research report released on Wednesday, April 12th, StockTargetPrices.com reports. The firm currently has a $35.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of SPX Flow in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) opened at 36.14 on Wednesday. SPX Flow has a 52-week low of $22.34 and a 52-week high of $37.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.16 and its 200 day moving average is $32.29. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.53 billion.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “SPX Flow Inc (FLOW) Receives “Hold” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/royal-bank-of-canada-reaffirms-hold-rating-for-spx-flow-inc-flow-updated.html.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPX Flow during the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of SPX Flow by 122.9% in the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 8,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 46,228 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of SPX Flow by 1.9% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SPX Flow during the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPX Flow during the third quarter valued at approximately $334,000. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPX Flow Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc is a global supplier of engineered solutions. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had operations in over 30 countries and sales in over 150 countries around the world. The Company operates in three business segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. Its product portfolio of pumps, valves, mixers, filters, air dryers, hydraulic tools, homogenizers, separators and heat exchangers, along with the related aftermarket parts and services, supports global industries, including food and beverage, oil and gas, power generation, chemical processing, compressed air and mining.

