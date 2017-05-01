eBay Inc (EBAY) Receives “Hold” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 13th. They currently have a $34.00 price objective on the e-commerce company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on EBAY. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Aegis upped their price target on shares of eBay from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of eBay from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Benchmark Co. upped their price target on shares of eBay to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.03.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) traded down 0.30% on Thursday, hitting $33.31. The company had a trading volume of 6,931,655 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.32. eBay has a 12-month low of $22.30 and a 12-month high of $34.74. The stock has a market cap of $36.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.31.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The e-commerce company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. eBay had a net margin of 80.92% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that eBay will post $2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/royal-bank-of-canada-reaffirms-hold-rating-for-ebay-inc-ebay-updated.html.

In related news, SVP Stephen Fisher sold 33,008 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $1,067,808.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,541,289.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Tierney sold 6,014 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.28, for a total value of $200,145.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,420 shares of company stock valued at $4,801,655. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of eBay by 10.0% in the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of eBay by 2.9% in the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,570 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth approximately $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc (eBay) is a commerce company, which operates through its Marketplace, StubHub and Classifieds platforms. The Company connects buyers and sellers around the world. Its platforms enable sellers around the world to organize and offer their inventory for sale, and buyers to find and purchase it.

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.