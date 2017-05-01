BlackBerry Ltd (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada to C$12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 13th, StockTargetPrices.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a C$8.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Scotiabank reissued a sector perform rating and issued a C$8.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) traded up 0.08% on Thursday, reaching $12.76. 989,870 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.92. BlackBerry has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $12.83. The stock’s market capitalization is $6.78 billion.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Royal Bank of Canada Raises BlackBerry Ltd (BB) Price Target to C$12.50” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/royal-bank-of-canada-raises-blackberry-ltd-bb-price-target-to-c12-50-updated.html.

In related news, insider Sai Yuen (Billy) Ho sold 34,667 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.58, for a total value of C$262,775.86. Also, Director John Chen sold 141,115 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.58, for a total transaction of C$1,069,651.70.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited (BlackBerry) provides mobile communications solutions. The Company is engaged in the sale of smartphones and enterprise software and services. The Company’s products and services include Enterprise Solutions and Services, Devices, BlackBerry Technology Solutions and Messaging. It is engaged in providing enterprise mobility management (EMM) and mobile security, and offers a portfolio of enterprise software solutions and services that can be deployed across a range of ecosystems and devices, including BlackBerry Enterprise Service (BES) 12 and Good Platforms, BES12 Cloud, enterprise file-sync-and-share (EFSS), SecuSUITE for Enterprise, Enhanced subscriber identity module (SIM)-Based Licensing (ESBL), WorkLife by BlackBerry solution and Professional Cybersecurity Services.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.