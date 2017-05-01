Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has $500.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior price target of $465.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

CMG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Vetr upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $415.03 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an outperform rating and issued a $460.00 price objective (up from $430.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Saturday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank AG set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $441.52.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) opened at 474.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.76 and a beta of 0.59. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $352.96 and a 12-month high of $497.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $441.99 and a 200 day moving average of $410.82.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.88) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post $8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew H. Paull acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $397.71 per share, with a total value of $159,084.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 416 shares in the company, valued at $165,447.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,281,840 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,238,304,000 after buying an additional 707,970 shares in the last quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth approximately $234,709,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 326.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 459,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $194,797,000 after buying an additional 351,995 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,799,000. Finally, Discovery Capital Management LLC CT bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,773,000. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc (Chipotle), together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. The Company’s Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants serve a menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls (a burrito without the tortilla) and salads. As of December 31, 2016, the Company managed its operations and restaurants based on 11 regions.

