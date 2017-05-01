Royal Bank of Canada Increases On Assignment, Inc. (ASGN) Price Target to $55.00

On Assignment, Inc. (NYSE:ASGN) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Avondale Partners raised On Assignment from a “mkt perform” rating to a “mkt outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Shares of On Assignment (NYSE:ASGN) opened at 51.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.95. On Assignment has a 52 week low of $32.04 and a 52 week high of $53.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 2.22.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze.

On Assignment Company Profile

On Assignment, Inc is a global provider of in-demand, skilled professionals in the technology, life sciences and creative sectors. The Company matches resumes with job descriptions to match people they know into positions they understand for temporary, contract-to-hire, and direct hire assignments. It operates through two segments.

