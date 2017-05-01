Royal Bank of Canada Increases Chubb Ltd (CB) Price Target to $153.00

Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $140.00 to $153.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.48% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $145.00 target price on Chubb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Chubb from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 target price (up from $147.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.58.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) opened at 137.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.16. Chubb has a 52-week low of $116.65 and a 52-week high of $140.55.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. Analysts expect that Chubb will post $10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.33%.

In other news, insider Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 19,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.48, for a total transaction of $2,678,110.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,108 shares in the company, valued at $28,198,247.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 24,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $3,462,617.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 189,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,341,656.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 9.8% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 35,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 2,139.4% in the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 108,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,692,000 after buying an additional 104,105 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the third quarter valued at $21,655,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 71,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,988,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 9.1% in the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of insurance and reinsurance products and services to clients around the world. Its segments include North America Commercial property and casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance and Life Insurance.

