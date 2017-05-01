Royal Bank of Canada Increases Baxter International Inc (BAX) Price Target to $58.00

Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $50.00 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday. Leerink Swann raised shares of Baxter International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays PLC reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) opened at 55.68 on Thursday. Baxter International has a 52-week low of $42.22 and a 52-week high of $56.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.62 and its 200 day moving average is $48.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.77.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Baxter International had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm earned $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Baxter International will post $2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.78%.

In other Baxter International news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $225,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,217.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,120 shares of company stock valued at $867,470. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAX. Garrison Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 6.6% in the third quarter. Garrison Financial Corp now owns 5,739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 61.3% in the third quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 10,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 653.8% in the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 170,728 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,126,000 after buying an additional 148,079 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 0.7% in the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 67.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 21,350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides renal and hospital products. The Company operates through two segments: Hospital Products and Renal. Its Hospital Products business manufactures sterile intravenous (IV) solutions and administration sets, premixed drugs and drug-reconstitution systems, pre-filled vials and syringes for injectable drugs, IV nutrition products, parenteral nutrition therapies, infusion pumps, inhalation anesthetics and biosurgery products.

