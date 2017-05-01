Rothschild Investment Corp IL Boosts Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 114.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,732 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 37,675 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 1.3% of Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $10,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tiverton Asset Management LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 147.6% in the third quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 46,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after buying an additional 27,590 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14,844.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 400,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,635,000 after buying an additional 397,390 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 9,431 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,134,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $180,403,000 after buying an additional 22,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hermes Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 43.0% in the third quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 453,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,072,000 after buying an additional 136,274 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) opened at 165.33 on Monday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.07 and a 1-year high of $168.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.16 and a 200 day moving average of $150.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.06. The business earned $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post $9.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.79%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Group LLC reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays PLC set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen and Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.36.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Thomas W. Loewald sold 4,049 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.71, for a total value of $642,616.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,794,216.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas W. Loewald sold 7,675 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.39, for a total transaction of $1,207,968.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,945,676.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,964 shares of company stock valued at $9,215,579 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc develops, manufactures and sells a range of products. The Company provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery and diagnostics. It operates through four segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

