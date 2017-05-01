Clean Diesel Technologies, Inc. (CDTI) Given a $3.00 Price Target by Roth Capital Analysts

Clean Diesel Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTI) has been assigned a $3.00 price objective by investment analysts at Roth Capital in a report released on Monday, April 17th. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target points to a potential downside of 15.25% from the company’s current price.

Clean Diesel Technologies (NASDAQ:CDTI) opened at 3.54 on Monday. Clean Diesel Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $5.21. The company’s market capitalization is $55.59 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average of $2.56.

Clean Diesel Technologies Company Profile

Clean Diesel Technologies, Inc commercializes its material technology by manufacturing and distributing light duty vehicle catalysts, and heavy duty diesel emissions control systems and products to automakers, distributors, integrators and retrofitters. The Company operates through two business division segments: Catalyst, which develops and produces catalysts to reduce emissions from gasoline, diesel and natural gas combustion engines, and Heavy Duty Diesel Systems, which designs and manufactures verified exhaust emissions control solutions for a range of heavy duty diesel applications.

