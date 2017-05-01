Auris Medical Holding AG (EARS) Research Coverage Started at Roth Capital

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Auris Medical Holding AG (NASDAQ:EARS) in a research report report published on Thursday, April 13th. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $4.50 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on EARS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Auris Medical Holding AG from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Auris Medical Holding AG from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.44.

Auris Medical Holding AG (NASDAQ:EARS) traded down 0.26% during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,842 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.83 and its 200-day moving average is $1.04. Auris Medical Holding AG has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $5.45. The company’s market capitalization is $24.72 million.

Auris Medical Holding AG (NASDAQ:EARS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.13. Equities analysts anticipate that Auris Medical Holding AG will post ($0.55) EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Auris Medical Holding AG stock. Sofinnova Management VIII L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Auris Medical Holding AG (NASDAQ:EARS) by 34.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,818,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Auris Medical Holding AG accounts for 3.8% of Sofinnova Management VIII L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sofinnova Management VIII L.L.C. owned 22.77% of Auris Medical Holding AG worth $7,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Auris Medical Holding AG

Auris Medical Holding AG is a holding and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its advanced product candidate, AM-101, is in Phase III clinical development for acute inner ear tinnitus under a special protocol assessment (SPA) from the United States Food and Drug Administration.

