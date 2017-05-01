Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Ross Stores by 19.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,761,511 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,463,565,000 after buying an additional 3,702,651 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ross Stores by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,713,029 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,161,970,000 after buying an additional 607,341 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 2.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,262,968 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $402,708,000 after buying an additional 159,131 shares in the last quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 1.4% in the third quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,648,843 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $234,620,000 after buying an additional 50,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $227,009,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) opened at 65.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.18 and its 200 day moving average is $65.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.94. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.00 and a 12-month high of $69.81.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm earned $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post $3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank AG lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $70.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc cut shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.61.

In related news, Chairman Michael Balmuth sold 51,207 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.29, for a total transaction of $3,445,719.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 145,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,801,865.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Hartshorn sold 3,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $225,489.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68,546 shares in the company, valued at $4,600,122.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 192,294 shares of company stock valued at $12,793,360. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc and its subsidiaries operate two brands of off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores-Ross Dress for Less (Ross) and dd’s DISCOUNTS. The Company is the off-price apparel and home fashion chain in the United States, with 1,340 locations in 36 states, the District of Columbia and Guam, as of January 28, 2017.

