Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.16-2.24 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.25. Roper Technologies also updated its FY17 guidance to $8.98-9.28 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen and Company reissued an outperform rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $219.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays PLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $221.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. raised shares of Roper Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $226.56.

Shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) traded down 0.84% during trading on Monday, hitting $216.86. 426,987 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 0.87. Roper Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $159.28 and a 1-year high of $225.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $209.43 and a 200 day moving average of $192.92.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.12. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business earned $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies Inc will post $9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.77%.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.26, for a total transaction of $535,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,904 shares in the company, valued at $13,692,071.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

