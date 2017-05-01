Ron Torten Sells 956 Shares of Inphi Co. (IPHI) Stock

Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) VP Ron Torten sold 956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $44,339.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 60,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,146.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ron Torten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 18th, Ron Torten sold 6,302 shares of Inphi stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $278,044.24.

On Thursday, April 6th, Ron Torten sold 234 shares of Inphi stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total value of $10,677.42.

Shares of Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) traded up 2.08% during trading on Monday, reaching $42.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,972 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.36 and its 200-day moving average is $44.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.39. Inphi Co. has a 12-month low of $25.89 and a 12-month high of $51.78.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $80.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76 million. Inphi had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 35.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Inphi Co. will post $1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IPHI shares. Cowen and Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Inphi in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Inphi in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Jefferies Group LLC upped their target price on Inphi from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Inphi from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Inphi has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Inphi by 26.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Inphi by 367.5% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Inphi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Inphi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in Inphi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

About Inphi

Inphi Corporation is a provider of analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications and datacenter markets. The Company’s solutions provide an interface between analog signals and digital information in systems, such as telecommunications transport systems, enterprise networking equipment and datacenters.

