Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Scotiabank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 18th. They currently have a C$63.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$54.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. CIBC downgraded Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. TD Securities raised their price target on Rogers Communications from C$61.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays PLC raised their price target on Rogers Communications from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on Rogers Communications from C$57.50 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$61.27.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI.B) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Scotiabank” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/rogers-communications-inc-rci-b-receives-outperform-rating-from-scotiabank-updated.html.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc is a communications and media company. The Company provides wireless communications services, and cable television, Internet, information technology (IT) and telephony services to consumers and businesses. Its segments include Wireless, Cable, Business Solutions and Media. The Wireless segment is engaged in wireless telecommunications operations for Canadian consumers and businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.