Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI.B) Receives C$59.08 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$61.46.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$63.00 price objective on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. TD Securities upped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$64.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$67.00 price target on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$59.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc is a communications and media company. The Company provides wireless communications services, and cable television, Internet, information technology (IT) and telephony services to consumers and businesses. Its segments include Wireless, Cable, Business Solutions and Media. The Wireless segment is engaged in wireless telecommunications operations for Canadian consumers and businesses.

