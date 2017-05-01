Rogers Co. (ROG) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm currently has a $115.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $91.00.

ROG has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Rogers in a report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reissued an outperform rating on shares of Rogers in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Sidoti raised Rogers from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rogers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rogers has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.19.

Shares of Rogers (NYSE:ROG) traded up 2.71% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.73. The stock had a trading volume of 220,990 shares. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.87. Rogers has a 12 month low of $51.98 and a 12 month high of $106.20.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.53. Rogers had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $203.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rogers will post $5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rogers news, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 18,872 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $1,858,514.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,819.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 2,000 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $163,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,920.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,935 shares of company stock worth $2,896,665. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Rogers during the fourth quarter worth about $17,213,000. Numeric Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Rogers during the fourth quarter worth about $7,566,000. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in Rogers by 7.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,265,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $77,284,000 after buying an additional 92,778 shares during the last quarter. Westport Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rogers during the fourth quarter worth about $6,145,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Rogers by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 439,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,781,000 after buying an additional 83,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation manufactures and sells engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. The Company’s segments are Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES) and Other. The ACS segment manufactures and sells circuit materials and solutions for applications in wireless communications infrastructure, automotive, connected devices, consumer electronics and aerospace/defense.

