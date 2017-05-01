Rocky Brands Inc (RCKY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Rocky Brands Inc (NASDAQ:RCKY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Rocky Brands had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $63.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.32 million.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) opened at 14.20 on Monday. The stock’s market cap is $105.58 million. Rocky Brands has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $14.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.27.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RCKY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Rocky Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Rocky Brands in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of footwear and apparel marketed under a portfolio of brand names, including Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, Creative Recreation and the licensed brand Michelin. The Company operates its business through three segments: wholesale, retail and military.

