Rocket Fuel (FUEL) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.54

News coverage about Rocket Fuel (NASDAQ:FUEL) has been trending very positive on Monday, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm, a division of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Rocket Fuel earned a news sentiment score of 0.54 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned press coverage about the technology company an impact score of 50 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Rocket Fuel (NASDAQ:FUEL) opened at 5.025 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.80. Rocket Fuel has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $5.90. The stock’s market cap is $232.43 million.

Rocket Fuel (NASDAQ:FUEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). The business earned $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.21 million. Rocket Fuel had a negative return on equity of 36.55% and a negative net margin of 13.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Rocket Fuel will post ($0.64) earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FUEL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rocket Fuel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rocket Fuel in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.05.

About Rocket Fuel

Rocket Fuel Inc is a technology company, which offers a Programmatic Marketing Platform that is designed for helping marketers and their agencies to connect with consumers through digital media. The Company’s service offerings are organized around platforms, including Data Management Platform (DMP) and Demand Side Platform (DSP), which are used by customers themselves or integrating with other customer relationship management or marketing platforms, and together in various permutations as its Programmatic Marketing Platform.

