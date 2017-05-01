Robert G. Culp III Sells 24,995 Shares of Culp, Inc. (CFI) Stock

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CFI) Chairman Robert G. Culp III sold 24,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $831,333.70. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 101,294 shares in the company, valued at $3,369,038.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CFI) opened at 32.10 on Monday. Culp, Inc. has a one year low of $25.57 and a one year high of $37.80. The company has a market cap of $395.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.56 and a 200-day moving average of $32.64.

Culp (NYSE:CFI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The textile maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Culp had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $76.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.85 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Culp, Inc. will post $1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Culp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Culp during the third quarter valued at $146,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Culp during the third quarter valued at $258,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Culp during the third quarter valued at $318,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Culp by 15.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Culp by 1.6% in the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 24,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Culp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc is a producer of mattress fabrics and marketer of upholstery fabrics for furniture in North America. The Company is engaged in the manufacture, sourcing and marketing of mattress fabrics and sewn covers used for covering mattresses and box springs, and upholstery fabrics, including cut and sewn kits used in production of upholstered furniture.

