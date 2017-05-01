RLI Corp. (RLI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. The company earned $196.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.01 million. RLI Corp. had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS.

Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) opened at 57.22 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 1.12. RLI Corp. has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $71.46.

In related news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.89, for a total value of $55,415.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert P. Restrepo, Jr. purchased 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.02 per share, for a total transaction of $130,246.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,438. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its position in RLI Corp. by 1.3% in the first quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in RLI Corp. by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in RLI Corp. during the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in RLI Corp. during the third quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in RLI Corp. by 9.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. FBR & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RLI Corp. in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised RLI Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

RLI Corp. Company Profile

RLI Corp. is a specialty insurance company. The Company underwrites selected property and casualty insurance through subsidiaries, as well as offers insurance coverages in both the specialty admitted, and excess and surplus markets. It operates through Casualty, Property and Surety segments. Its Casualty segment consists of commercial and personal umbrella, general liability, commercial transportation, professional services, small commercial, executive products, medical professional liability and other casualty businesses.

