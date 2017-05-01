Riu Sun Sells 3,377 Shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC) Stock

Yum China Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:YUMC) insider Riu Sun sold 3,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $109,549.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Riu Sun also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 7th, Riu Sun sold 5,422 shares of Yum China Holdings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $169,274.84.

Shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:YUMC) opened at 34.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion and a PE ratio of 25.09. Yum China Holdings Inc has a one year low of $23.79 and a one year high of $34.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.50 and its 200-day moving average is $27.50.

Yum China Holdings (NASDAQ:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings Inc will post $1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YUMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Yum China Holdings from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yum China Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. Vetr cut shares of Yum China Holdings from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.65 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $76.00 price target on shares of Yum China Holdings and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG initiated coverage on shares of Yum China Holdings in a report on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.48 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum China Holdings has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.43.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK acquired a new stake in Yum China Holdings during the fourth quarter worth $615,642,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Yum China Holdings during the fourth quarter worth $283,475,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Yum China Holdings during the fourth quarter worth $249,999,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China Holdings during the fourth quarter worth $190,734,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Yum China Holdings during the fourth quarter worth about $103,898,000.

About Yum China Holdings

Yum China Holdings, Inc is a restaurant company. The Company’s segments include KFC, Pizza Hut Casual Dining, and All Other Segments, including Pizza Hut Home Service, East Dawning, Little Sheep and Taco Bell. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had over 7,500 restaurants in China. Its restaurant base consists of various restaurant concepts.

